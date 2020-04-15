Tallahassee police release photos of fraud suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it needs the public's help in identifying a fraud suspect.

The fraud case happened around 1:45 p.m. on March 5 at the Envision Credit Union at 600 North Monroe Street, according to police.

The suspect used the victim's PIN to open a $10,000 line of credit, then later tried to take a cash advance against that entire amount, police say.

The department says the suspect was seen entering a grey Chrysler 500.

If you have any information to help police identify the suspect, contact the department at 850-891-4604.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.