Tallahassee police responding to crash at Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Boulevard

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a crash at the intersection of Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Boulevard has disabled the traffic signal there.

TPD posted about the crash on Twitter around 1:15 p.m. The signal will not work for several hours, police say.

Police say drivers should avoid the area, but if they must travel this way they should treat the intersection as if it was a 4-way stop.

