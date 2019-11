By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) -- The city of Tallahassee is reporting 1,000 customers are without power in the areas of Timberlane Rd, Capital Circle NE, and Killarney Way.

The cause is unknown at this time, but is estimated to be restored around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The outage was first reported around 3:25 a.m.