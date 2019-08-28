Tallahassee and Leon County prepare for Hurricane Dorian as it moves through Atlantic

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards Florida thorough the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials said they're implementing lessons they learned from Hurricane Michael.

Tallahassee Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber said preparation is key to recovery.

Both the city and the county are urging residents to stay informed and monitor the path of severe weather coming our way. Leon County has an Emergency Communication App, which will be active during storms.

Starting Thursday afternoon, Tallahassee will have two sand bag locations. The city said the goal is to give residents enough time to fill them before harsh weather arrives.

Tallahassee is also implementing its supplemental staff program, activating more than 2,000 employees.

"We will be ready no matter when the storm occurs, all of our staff at the City are dedicated to support the storm, so we are all essential to recovery for our community," Barber said. "And it doesn't matter whether it's a holiday or weekend, we will be here."

Both Leon County and Tallahassee are part of state-wide mutual aid agreements. City crews went to Lafayette, Louisiana back in July to prepare for Tropical Storm Barry. Leon County also lent a helping hand to other localities.

"At this point, the state division of emergency management has begun conference calls with all of the counties in the state, so we are coordinating with counties in our region, as well as statewide to ensure that everybody has shared situational awareness so that our response plans will be coordinated and synchronized," Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said.

Tallahassee is also installing 250 generators at traffic lights. However, the city says residents should try to stay off the roads during any severe weather.

