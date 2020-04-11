Tallahassee preschool closes classroom after parent tests positive for COVID-19

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

A Tallahassee preschool is closing a classroom after a parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Growing Room Metropolitan location sent an email to parents Saturday evening about the positive test. The local health department advised the childcare center to remain open, according to the message.

The parent didn't enter any classrooms, and anyone who came into contact with that person is now in quarantine, according to the email.

Growing Room has asked the parent to have their child tested. As a precaution, they are closing down the child's classroom until April 22.

The facility was closed for a week last month after a different parent was tested for the virus. That test came back negative.

