Tallahassee protesters unhappy with escalating tensions in Middle East

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tensions in the Middle East are prompting protesters in downtown Tallahassee.

Organizers call the protests the No War With Iran - Take Action Rally. Those attending the protest say they aren't happy with out things are playing out in the Middle East, despite a momentary pause in the escalating conflict.

The group that gathered Thursday is part of a national effort by MoveOn.org, a group that organizes rallies for progressive causes around the country.

Organizers say they picked the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee streets as the location of their protest, saying it'll make those returning home from work think about global affairs.

