Tallahassee protesters walk along Thomasville Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protesters took to the streets in Tallahassee again on Tuesday, marching down Thomasville Road towards I-10.

The protests shutdown traffic heading north on Thomasville Road.

Protesters were waking northward on Thomasville Road near I-10 earlier this afternoon with TPD escorting the crowd. #Tallahassee #TallahasseeProtest pic.twitter.com/NsRgxk5Ypy — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) June 2, 2020

The crowd walked to the Village Square parking lot as the protests continued.

The protesters, marching in support of Black Lives Matter, tell WCTV one of the goals of the protest was to move away from downtown Tallahassee, where a majority of this past weekend's protests were held.

This is a developing story and will be updated.