Tallahassee quadruple murder trial now set for this fall

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Henry Segura is now set to stand trial on November 4, 2019, nearly nine years after the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her three children.

Attorneys in the case agreed to the new trial date last week. A status hearing originally set for this week has been cancelled.

Segura is accused in the November 2010 murders of his ex-girlfriend Brandi Peters, the couple's three year old son and her six year old twin daughters.

The First District Court of Appeals recently dismissed an appeal filed by Segura after his first trial ended with a hung jury and a mistrial.

Segura's attorney argued jurors had a right to hear evidence that another man had confessed to the murders. That evidence was ruled inadmissible in Segura's first trial.

Segura's attorney had asked the Appeals Court to issued a writ of certiorari requiring the judge to admit that confession as evidence at Segura's second trial.

The appeals court dismissed the request, saying the issue could be dealt with on appeal.

