Tallahassee radar completes necessary upgrade

June 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee National Weather Service's radar recently received some upgrades.

From Wednesday, May 27, until Monday, June 8, Tallahassee's radar was out of service for an upgrade when a new transmitter was installed.

The upgrade is part of the national project called the Service Life Extension Program.

Every radar in the country will undergo these series of upgrades.

"Make sure the radar is available as long as possible. If there was a catastrophic failure and it was unavailable on a permanent basis, that would be bad," Mark Wool, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee explained. "These kind of growing pains, these temporary periods where we have to do without are worth it in the long run."

This update was number three of four the radar requires. The upgrades will ensure that the radar will remain functional into the 2030s.

