Tallahassee releases data on large social gatherings during stay-at-home order

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee has released a report on its public safety response during the curfew and stay-at-home order it initially enacted on March 25.

According to the City Commission's COVID-19 Report, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to 72 gatherings of more than 10 people at 52 different locations.

The complaints include loud parties at apartments and houses, groups of kids playing sports, and a business operating with more than 10 people inside.

The days with the most incidents all occurred in April: Police broke up nine gatherings on the third, 11 on the fourth and 10 on the fifth.

TPD officers are following the governor's Stay-At-Home order in their general protocols, the commission report says. Leon County's curfew was lifted shortly after the governor's order was issued.

The commission report also says TPD is working with the Florida Police Chief's Association to make sure staff practices are consistent with other local and state law enforcement agencies.

In following those practices, the department has told apartment complexes they must implement rules and restrictions to ensure there are no large gatherings on their premises.

Both the Tallahassee Fire Department and TPD will now wear personal protective equipment when responding to calls if patients answer yes to any of their screening questions, like have you traveled recently or have you come into contact with someone with a known case of COVID-19.

Although TPD and TFD administrative staff are working remotely, all TPD patrol operations are fully staffed, according to the report.

The Leon County Health Department is working with staff to make sure first responders have access to expedited COVID-19 testing when needed.

