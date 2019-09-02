Four Tallahassee fire stations respond to residential structure fire

By: Ryan Kaufman| EYEWITNESS NEWS

September 2, 2019 - 9:00AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Matt O’Brien, A public information officer for the Tallahassee Fire Department confirms crews from four different fire stations fought a structure just after midnight Monday morning.

O’Brien tells us the location of the house fire is on the 1800 block of Aaron drive in Tallahassee. He says crews were met with shooting flames coming from the back of the single story house.

Crews were able to determine while fighting the fire that no one was inside during the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated to be around $225,000 and remains under investigation by the Tallahassee fire department and State Fire Marshall’s office.

