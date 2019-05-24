Tallahassee residents finding ways to beat the heat for Memorial Day Weekend

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Although the long weekend of Memorial Day is a time for many families to get outside, hold barbecues and pool parties, people need to take precautions this weekend due to high temperatures.

Elisha Jackson is planning on taking her two and three-year-old nephews to the beach with a friend.

"We're going to get there before the sun rises," said Jackson.

Jackson said she avoids drinking coffee when outside because of the danger of dehydration from the caffeine. She also keeps the boys away from soda.

"This year is definitely a lot hotter than normal!" said Jackson.

She tries to keep the boys drinking water every 15 minutes, but knows to look for warning signs of overheating.

"If they start to slow down. If for any reason I see them getting sluggish or sliding, I'm like, okay it's time to definitely give them more water," said Jackson.

Other families said they struggle with active children who want to get outside, but might overheat.

"We're really just trying to get out of the house and do something before we went to work. So we took the kids out today, but it's kinda hot so we took them to the water park but the water park was closed at Cascades," said Brittany Ferrell.

Although the splash pad at Cascades Park was closed on Friday, construction crews told WCTV it should be open again Saturday morning.

Ferrell has her own strategies for the heat.

"Popsicles! Popsicles are our best friends. Any type of popsicles," said Ferrell. "Slushies, we love to go get slushies!"

However, not everyone has time for a popsicle in the heat.

Cason Burk has run B&B Lawncare since 1989 with his brother.

"We don't slow down too much in the summer," said Burk. "I get up about 5 a.m. and we start probably around 7 a.m."

He wears sunscreen and a hat every day.

"I don't like getting my head hot and burnt," said Burk.

However, he does have to cover up for the job.

"Some people wear shorts, but you'll get tore up by the weed trimmers and stuff. I just wear pants that are light and thin," said Burk.

He and his brother agree on the importance of hydrating before getting into the heat, with water or even hydration pills.

"You'll start feeling a little dizzy if you don't," said Burk. "You'll need to sit in the shade and get some water."

The City of Tallahassee is encouraging residents to cool off at community centers and city-owned pools during the long weekend.

Memorial Day may affect hours of operation on Monday, so be sure to check before you go.