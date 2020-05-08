Tallahassee residents flock to outdoor recreation sites as they reopen

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Golf courses, pools, tennis, pickelball and basketball courts are among some of the City of Tallahassee recreation facilities open to the public again.

Social distancing rules are still in place but, as was evident on Friday, people are willing to follow new rules to get playing again.

“I’ve been in quarantine for like three weeks or so and it’s not really fun and exciting you know you get a little bit of sedentary lifestyle,” said resident Andrew Vargas.

“Yeah it’s great to finally get back out here it’s been so long you nearly have to relearn what to do,” said Mark Northcutt.

“It just feels great to be outside you know its something we just gotta do and that I’m used to and we missed doing it as much as we’ve been able to in the past,” said Bryan Nelson.

Reservations must be made for swimming, pickelball, tennis and golf.

And as we approach the summer months, swimmers are booking up spots quickly.

“We took in well over 300 reservations just the first day that we were accepting reservations,” said Aquatics supervisor, Leslie Adams.

Those playing basketball must wash their hands before and after their games.

And the City is reminding people to still keep six feet apart and says people have been receptive.

“Even with all the new rules that we have and the new measures people are having fun they are not questioning of our reason for doing things they understand why we’re doing it,” said Lenin Mongerie of Parks and Recreations.

Even the youngest of players are excited to play outdoors once again.

“I miss playing basketball,” said four-year-old Keldernick Young.