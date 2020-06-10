Tallahassee residents gather to look for missing activist

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday night, a group of people gathered to canvas the area where a missing activist was last believed to have been seen.

Tallahassee Police issued a 'missing person' alert for 19-year-old Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau Wednesday morning. She was last seen on Saturday near Orange Avenue and Whanish Way. The group began their search near the intersection in the parking lot of Bethel AME Church on the southside of Tallahassee.

Organizers did not know much about Salau, but that she might not have had stable housing and said she had sent cryptic tweets about being attacked before she disappeared.

The search was organized by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, which has also organized many of the recent local protests. Several pictures of Salau were posted to the organization's Facebook page.

WCTV cameras captured Salua on the first-day local demonstrations began.

"We're all brothers and sisters out here, but the fact that I felt his pain is not okay," she said at the time about a recent officer-involved shooting. "It's not okay. They shot him in cold blood."

The group broke into several smaller ones and dispersed throughout the area. Some were on foot. Some drove to other areas. Some door-knocked.

WCTV reached out to TPD for more details on Wednesday. A spokesperson said they did not have any additional information to provide aside from the flyer they released to the public. That flyer can be viewed below.