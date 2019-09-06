Tallahassee residents holding relief drives for Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Multiple local relief efforts have emerged to help those in the Bahamas who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Residents in Tallahassee know what the effects of a major hurricane look like, and they're now coming together to help those in need.

One drive was organized by a fishing guide from Marsh Harbor; he is stationed in Stuart, Florida, and is now getting help from locals in Tallahassee.

Alexiss Grimes knows firsthand how much damage a major hurricane can cause, after experiencing Hurricane Michael.

"We lost everything. The tree and power line fell on our house," said Grimes. "We were lucky to get out of our house."

Her family lost their home, but is thankful for the community's help in finding an apartment.

"The schools and friends and family came together," said Grimes.

Grimes is now using her experience to help others in the Bahamas.

"I was like, 'Okay, I've been in that position before,'" said Grimes. "I know how it feels losing everything, and so when my community came together and helped my family out, schools and everything, I said you know what? I can give back also."

Grimes collected all kinds of items from her community, including clothing, hygiene products, and anything else people in the Bahamas might need.

Her husband is employed by Amwat Moving and Storage; that company lent them a moving truck for the day, to transport the donated items to Midtown.

Rebels' Midtown Boutique is the drop-off location for the drive.

"We will be transporting this to Flightline, we will have Brian Barnard from Flooring America has also offered to use his trucks to drive them down to Stuart," said co-owner Kelley Ausley.

The cause is near and dear to Ausley's heart, after being married in the Bahamas 24 years ago, and visiting multiple times since.

"They're like family to us. So, they've always given so much to us and we feel like we need to give back to them," said Ausley. "We're very passionate about helping them restore their lives and get back to a new normal."

Ausley and Grimes formed a connection, collaborating to get the donations to the islands as soon as possible.

"You never know when we all have to go through it again, we have to be there for one another," said Grimes.

Both discussed items that are needed, but maybe not at the forefront of peoples' minds.

"I had a donation of Ziploc bags! And I'm creating hygiene bags," said Grimes.

Other often forgotten items include sunscreen, mosquito netting, and bug spray.

"Someone anonymously dropped off an entire box of portable can openers. I would never even have thought about that; no electricity- how would you open a can? That was brilliant," said Ausley.

You can drop off donations at the Rebels' Midtown Boutique at 1950 Thomasville Road, or leave the donations outside.