Tallahassee residents mixed on tentative reopening plans from Gov. DeSantis

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Sunshine State is readying to reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis. Governor Ron DeSantis says details could come as soon as Wednesday.

Florida's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday.

Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis provided some insight into what reopening will mean.

"Obviously, we've been thinking about what we need to do," DeSantis said on Tuesday in a White House briefing. "So, we'll announce it tomorrow about the next step forward for Florida."

DeSantis says he's been working with President Trump's administration and his newly formed task force on what comes next.

"Going from where we are now to Phase One is not a very big leap," he continued.

Back in Tallahassee, residents have mixed reactions.

"I'm looking forward to everything being open again," said Bob Teel.

"I'm kind of shocked that he would be ready to open the state back up and a lot of people are dying," added Trikenya Ali.

Residents also had differing opinions on what they want to hear from the governor when he makes his announcement.

Resident Beatrice Petrozzino said, "I want to hear that there's good plans in place. I want to hear that the state is going to start to open up, to be able to travel, be able to enjoy our state."

"I want to hear from the governor that he will not open back up the state and he will keep the quarantine the way it is, because it's effective at the moment," added Carmelie Paul.

Whatever the announcement is, some businesses have told WCTV they're already making plans.

"We're going to have to come back half staffed," said Lindsey Young, owner of Luna Salon. "We're going to work every other day for full days. We need 30 minutes between every appointment for sanitation to do it properly."

Whether or not the customers show up or not remains to be seen.

"We're going to stay home and, honestly, I plan to stay home until December," said Ali.

Gov. DeSantis promised his approach will be measured and data-driven.