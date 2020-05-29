Tallahassee residents plan to use annual tax holiday to prepare for hurricane season

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- While Floridians are focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of hurricane season Monday has crept up on a lot of people.

The announcement of the state’s seven day sales tax holiday on preparedness items, however, gave them a friendly reminder to get ready.

Tallahassee resident and FSU grad student Clifford Pierre says he forgot all about the impending season.

"It definitely has been on the back burner. I honestly completely forgot about hurricane season until you mentioned it," said Pierre.

He does say that being ready for hurricane season is very important.

“You never know how long the hurricane (might be), how long the power may go out or whatever else," Pierre explains. "So you always have to be as ready as possible.”

This is something that public health doctor Rob Thomas knows all about. He has had a RV truck packed and ready to go every year since 2016.

“So when the storms come I have bags that are already packed. I have the propane tanks that are on the RV camper," said Thomas. "The only thing I need to do at the point is if we get an early notice I load everything up. I attach it to my truck and I go in the opposite direction of the storms.”

With the sales tax holiday starting Friday, Thomas says he already has ideas to add to his collection.

“I need an additional generator," Thomas exclaims. "So often times I’ve had neighbors that needed things and I like to be the one in the neighborhood that can helps others and so I’m going to get an additional generator. If it’s needed at church or someone in the community, I can be ready.”

Pierre is also looking forward to the tax holiday. He says he wants to use it as a chance to get ahead and save money.

“I feel like this tax free session is a blessing because a lot of the items you have to get are expensive," said Pierre.

While hurricane season may be on the back of everyone’s mind, Thomas urges everyone to ready themselves for what’s to come.

“Don’t put it on the back burner, realizing that this could actually compound things going on now in this COVID-19 environment," said Thomas.

The city of Tallahassee has planned webinars to help the community prepare for this upcoming season and answer any questions they may have. The first of the two was May 28, but the second will be on their website on June 11.

