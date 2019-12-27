Tallahassee residents react to new age minimum for purchasing tobacco products

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 27, 2019

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- There is now a new law in place that changes the tobacco consumption and purchasing age from 18 to 21.

This change is part of the sweeping spending bill that President Donald Trump signed last Friday. This new minimum age applies to all tobacco products. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarrettes, and vaping cartridges.

This change will affect thousands, including those in Tallahassee. Some people in town saying they agree with the decision, while others believe it will just create more restrictions.

Javon Macon is one of the folks that believe it is a good thing. "It gives people time to think about it as opposed to just, oh now I'm 18 I can just drink, I can smoke, I can do whatever I want," said Macon. He also thinks that kids are growing up too fast and that they have their whole lives ahead of them to make these decisions so "a couple of years is not going to hurt much".

Those that are against the new age minimum, believe that it will lead to more constraints. "What I am more concerned about is creating a precedent for increasing restrictions on tobacco related products," said FSU Political Science student Anthony Stowers. "Because we have had a lot of decreases on restrictions on marijuana and setting precedent on increasing these age limits, which have been the same for a very long time is concerning to me."

Others are concerned about the youth that are already strung up on tobacco products and how they will adjust to this new law. "Maybe Judicially, it may be counter-productive because maybe now you have more individuals that are trying to pursue it," said Bryan Trueblood. "Now they end up getting minor charges because of trying to maintain the same practice that they had a year ago."

They can all agree, however, that the age restrictions are consistent across the board for tobacco, marijuana and alcohol. The fact that you can drafted into the military at 18 but not do other "adult" things does bother people but your age doesn't qualify you as an adult.

"I don't think that drinking or smoking validates an individual as an adult nor does their age," said Trueblood. "I think it comes with maturity."

The exact date for this age restriction to take effect is unknown, but it is said to happen around the beginning of summer 2020.