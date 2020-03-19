Tallahassee residents stuck in South America after Peru goes on lockdown to contain coronavirus

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Across the country, coronavirus cases are climbing by the day, reaching more than 9,400 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package. Thursday, he addressed another issue; several Americans who are stranded overseas.

President Trump specifically addressed the situation in Peru, where the government has declared a state of emergency and closed it's borders.

Within hours, all means of transportation was canceled, leaving thousands of tourists stranded; among them, more than two-dozen Tallahassee residents.

"It was a complete surprise to all of us, 'said Pastor Steve Dow of Tallahassee's All Nations Church, who is now stuck in South America with 25 members of his congregation.

"It's one thing to be here one week, but to be out over three weeks, it's a lot more than what everybody bargained for," added Mark Milligan, a deacon and trip coordinator.

The group, consisting of more than a dozen seniors, a single mother and two minors without their parents, on a mission trip to one of the poorest areas outside of Lima.

"So, we're just locked down here until something changes," Dow said.

The group is temporarily living there until someone steps in to help after the Peruvian president locked down the borders to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"I went to the embassy on Monday, passport in hand, was not allowed to enter the embassy," Dow continued. "Was told there is absolutely nothing they can do. That they're stuck, just like we are."

And, they're not alone.

Roughly 700 miles away, Florida State senior Erica Henry and her father are confined to their hotel, where they're being offered two meals a day.

"There was really no chance to try and get out at all," she said. "I guess that's all we really need to survive, but you're just hungry all day, waiting for the next meal."

Not allowed outside, she's passing the time by doing homework online and searching for a way home.

"Constantly checking flights because, right now, the ban is supposed to lift on April 1 and right now, even those are being canceled."

The hotel, Henry says, is filled with Americans and has a medical unit on standby in case someone gets sick.

Erica and her father are still waiting for help, but, late Thursday evening, the group from All Nations Church told WCTV the embassy has them scheduled to leave on a 5 p.m. flight on Friday, to take them to Washington D.C.

The group, though, doesn't know if they'll need to quarantine.