Tallahassee residents talk about the impact the coronavirus has had on daily life

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Residents across the Big Bend are going through drastic changes to their day to day life since the coronavirus outbreak.

But, people are continuing to find ways to stay safe, and at the same time, try and maintain some sense of normalcy.

To escape from reality, a lot of folks made their way to Cascades Park, but for most, the day-to-day change is starting to take a toll.

"As humans we are ingrained to be social creatures and even just staying home today, I had to get out and be in the sunshine," said Tallahassee resident Rachel Witbracht.

Witbracht and her partner, Clayton Clemens, decided to blow off some steam in a creative way at the park, while practicing social distancing.

"Honestly it's giving us an opportunity to reset. You know, yesterday we bought a couple weights at Wal-Mart we decided not to go to the gym, it's kinda like a petri dish at this point," said Clemens. "So we brought our weights to the park, got a workout in."

COVID-19 is changing a lot of lives, and is calling for most to reconsider everything they do, especially interactions with the elderly.

Local resident Michael Dobson says that his kids are trying to look out for his best interests.

"Maybe we shouldn't go out to this restaurant and do this thing because dad you're in that age bracket. If we're contaminated we're going to be okay but we don't want to give you anything," Dobson goes on to say.

Even medical professionals are changing plans and appointments to help others. Dr. Christie Alexander told Eyewitness News at 4 about her plans to reschedule some of her appointments.

"You're freeing of a space for someone who's sick to be seen. So it goes both ways that way," said Dr. Alexander. "You're keeping yourself well and you're keeping others well as well."

These steps taken by Tallahassee residents just showcases everyone's willingness to keep the virus contained. Going hand in hand with Dr. Alexander's mantra; together, we are better apart.

