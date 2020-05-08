Tallahassee restaurant turning clock back to bring entertainment during COVID-19 crisis

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One Tallahassee business is getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing in customers with a safe and socially distant drive-in movie night outside of their restaurant.

The owner of Backwoods Crossing says it was an idea spawned form a childhood experience and one that, if Friday was any indication, could be making a comeback.

A blast from the past was parked near the front row.

"Said this is what we're coming in," said Kathy Andrews, along with her 1958 Chevy Impala.

Just like the olden days.

For some, it's a nostalgic experience.

For others, like 14-year-old Avvott Gauger and 13-year-old Ansley Wirth, it's something entirely new.

"I was excited because I've never been to one before," Gauger said.

"It feels really retro," added Wirth.

The parking lot next to Backwoods Bistro played host to the 1980's classic, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Owner Tyler Rice was spurred by a childhood memory.

"When we were kids, we saw a drive-in movie and never had the opportunity to do it in Florida," Rice said.

Rice didn't know if people would show up, until tickets sold out in less than two hours.

"We were just excited at the chance to do something," said one attender.

A night of all ages for people to get out of the house.

Rice said he didn't make any money of the film itself; the cost of the parking spot paid for the rights to show the movie.

However, the restaurant did complete the experience with car-side service of drinks and food to people that attended.