Tallahassee restaurants fighting for survival as Florida's economy remains hamstrung by COVID-19 pandemic

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local restaurants are fighting for survival as state leaders weigh options to open up Florida's economy.

However, Tallahassee establishments fear it may not be enough.

Chi Chi's Cafe is usually packed for lunch this time of year, with Florida State students coming from nearby campus for plantains and tostados.

But that's not the case right now.

Owner Chi Chi Diaz says her cafe has lost 60%-70% of her business during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, she saw news of federal, state, even local loans that could keep her afloat.

But, the application process was confusing, leading to dead ends.

So far, she says, she hasn't seen a dime of relief.

"I though there would be resources, someone you can call someone who can walk you through the steps," Diaz said. "Not like 'You're on your own, figure it out.' That's how we feel, we feel totally on our own, and not just us. All these other businesses."

With funding running dry, Diaz says they came close to shutting down business for good last Sunday, but she just couldn't do it. So, she's taking it day-by-day.

Struggling, but open.

This is a developing story. Jacob Murphey will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.