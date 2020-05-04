Tallahassee restaurants open for dine-in services on Monday

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tables at several restaurants in Tallahassee filled with customers on Monday as the state of Florida entered Phase I of coronavirus reopening.

It's not quite "business as usual," for local restaurants; inside dining is limited to just 25% capacity, and no groups larger than 10 are allowed.

But, many restaurant owners still say it's a small step in the right direction.

"We were able to survive, It was not comfortable, we don't want to do it for much longer than we already had to," said Island Wing Company owner Sam Osborne. "But to-go orders are still coming and going, you still have a lot of people not comfortable with hitting restaurants again yet, but then you have those that are out and about."

Osborne is catering to a number of COVID-19 changes; like spaced out tables, employees wearing facemasks and extra hand sanitizer.

"It feels great," said customer Chris Jensen. "It's just nice to get out; I've been wanting to get out of the office today and support our local restaurants."

Jensen says the changes are worth it, "I very strongly feel very safe. I keep my distance and respect those who are concerned about the virus."

Across town, Bada Bean is taking similar precautions.

Owner Alan Neubauer says restaurants always deal with allergenics and contagions, so many of the sanitation and health standards are already in place.

"You have to have a level of competency in dealing with these things that can make people sick, so we're ready to do what we've always done and that is to make the safety and health of our customers number one," he said.

Both Bada Bean and Island Wing are still serving takeout for those still not comfortable dining in.

Owners are hoping that, if the community continues to take precautions seriously, they could open up in another phase in the next few weeks.