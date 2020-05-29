Tallahassee rocket enthusiast hoping to witness history Saturday

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WCTV) -- Friday night, two American astronauts are trying to get their best shuteye, knowing they could be making history on Saturday by becoming the first to be sent to space on a commercial rocket.

Saturday's Plan B launch is a major spectacle; one that a group of Tallahassee enthusiasts isn't going to miss.

At 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, the Demo-2 Mission could be underway. And, if it's soaring into the atmosphere, one amateur photographer from the Big Bend will be sure to capture the magic.

After liftoff comes beautiful stills; Tallahassee resident Mathew Bull has an eye for the rocket-fueled stunner.

"A lot of people have made a career out of just photographing rocket launches," Bull said. "I can't make a career out of it, but maybe with a little practice, I will be."

Humble, but eager to share his passion with others, Bull has seen 12 rockets since 2018 but never a manned mission. Until now.

"I can't wait to see astronauts leaving from our soil again," he said.

People along the Space Coast feel the same.

The Kennedy Space Center's visitor complex is back open, to reduced crowds, the Chief Operating Officer is ready to inspire.

Whether in-person or behind the lens, the future seems closer than ever.

The last spacecraft to blast off with astronauts from Cape Canaveral was Space Shuttle Atlantis, which is now on display. Officials say to expect SpaceX rockets to appear on display pretty soon.