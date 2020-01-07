Tallahassee sailor gets award from U.S. Navy commanding officer

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A sailor from Tallahassee received an award from a U.S. Navy Captain for his excellent work before his deployment.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyrelle Smith graduated from Godby High School in 2018, according to the Navy's press release. The Navy says he has served for one and a half years.

Smith received the official commendation aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan.

The ship and its amphibious ready group are now deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.