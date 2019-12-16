Tallahassee salon forced to close after sewage line cut by neighboring construction

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It is a sight a Tallahassee business owner never thought she would see: Her hair salon, Randazzles, was torn up by work crews after construction at a neighboring business severed a sewage line.

Michelle Posey, who has owned the store since around November 2007 and has been a stylist since 1998, says she was forced to close her store. The construction company GBGH, which had been doing work on the neighboring business at 107 College Avenue, has since repaired the line it cut into.

However, the company says it is now waiting on the city to take action.

GBGH says it has come up with a "dual connection sewer agreement" that would work in favor of all parties, and save Posey roughly $25,000. The plan would allow Randazzles' sewer line to connect with the neighboring properties under the sidewalk in front of both stores.

GBGH managing partner Mike Steiner says the company's attorney spoke with the City's Attorney, Cassandra Jackson, about the plan and is now awaiting her approval in order to help Posey regain connection to the fixed sewer line.

WCTV has reached out to the city, and officials say they are currently looking into the matter.

The popular hair salon, however, now has a trench in its floor. Where there used to be a narrow hallway and work stations are now mud, drop cloths and debris.

Posey says on Thursday, December 5, one of her clients mentioned the toilet was overflowing. Posey says she had a plumber come out, who thought that it was a broken seal on the line. The seal was fixed, but two hours later, the toilet overflowed again.

After hours trying to figure out the culprit, the plumber said he kept hitting something solid and needed to get a camera to get a closer look. On Monday, December 9, the camera found that one of Randazzles sewer lines had been cut.

"I talked to my landlord about it, talked to the plumber, called me back and said they should have me up and running in 24 hours. And I said okay," Posey says while wiping away tears. "Within about 11 o'clock, they had a saw cutting up the shop."

Posey has since had to close her doors and let all of her staff go. During a month that would be packed with clients getting ready for the holidays, and lawmakers preparing for the legislative session, she says she is currently losing about $5,000 a week.

However, she says her real heartache is not knowing her salon's future.

"Destroyed. Destroyed," she says. "Emotionally and physically exhausted."

Steiner says GBGH was relocating the building's bathrooms, when they decided to abandon a sewer line. He says that their crews did not know that it was also connected to Posey's store.

"There was no sign on that on any surveys," he says. "There was no easements in place to lead us to believe that we had a shared sewage line with our neighbor, no way of knowing. It was just a freak accident."

Steiner and his partner, Matt McHaffle, say they hope the City of Tallahassee approves the dual connection sewer agreement they proposed. Steiner believes it is a win-win for all parties.

"We are comfortable and confident that we are doing the right thing moving forward and continue to do the right thing," he says. "We are not the hold-up right now whatsoever, and it is our hope that she can be up and running in the near future."

But for Posey, remaining optimistic is not as easy. To simply enter her store, she had to take alleyways or climb through piles of mud. When she opened the front door, she was greeted with mounds of dirt and pipelines.

Her beloved store has turned upside down.

Posey says the future can not come soon enough.

"There has got to be an end somewhere," she says. "I mean, just one step in front of the other, one hour at a time."

