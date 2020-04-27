Tallahassee says 'happy birthday' with drive by for vet turning 100

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Usually, when the cops show up to a party, it means the party's over. But not on Monday, during the celebration of a Tallahassee military veteran who is turning 100 years old.

He celebrated with what's become the new normal; his very own birthday parade.

You may have seen him parked on Park Avenue in Tallahassee on Monday, waiving at a long line of guests.

"Thanks for coming!" Ron Duggar told a passing car.

"We'll, thanks for turning 100!" the people in the vehicle responded.

An unconventional party for Duggar, who officially became a centenarian on April 27.

"For 100 years old, I feel pretty darn good," he said.

It's a life well lived, marked by an endless stream of lifelong friends.

"I know Rod from a long time ago," said one friend. "88 years ago."

What's the secret to his health?

He summed it up in three simple words.

"Wine, women and song."

Some of the milestones he's lived through; the depression, World War II, more than 60 years of marriage and, he's been retired for nearly four decades.