Tallahassee sending crews to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee is sending help to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

City electric crews will deploy to Lafayette, Louisiana, to provide mutual aid.

The city’s team is set to deploy Thursday afternoon.

It will include 41 people, including 26 Electric workers and two fleet mechanics

They will assist the Lafayette Utilities System with whatever is needed in response to the tropical storm.

“The spirit of Tallahassee knows no boundaries. I’m proud of our dedicated City crews who are leaving their families and heading into the storm on the Louisiana delta to aid our fellow Americans,” Mayor John Dailey said.

