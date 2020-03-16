Tallahassee senior living center asks kids to send them their crafts

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local senior living center is encouraging students who have recently found themselves with a little extra time to spread the love to those who need it most.

Officials at Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore want kids to send letters, drawings and any other crafts to the facility, so they can share them with residents who might be feeling a little more isolated than usual, amid the coronavirus visitation restrictions.

All crafts are welcome!

Please address all mail to:

Mackenzie Biehl

Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore

2516 W Lakeshore Drive

Tallahassee FL 32312