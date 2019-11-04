Tallahassee sports talk host takes to airwaves Monday following Taggart's firing

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's all manner of questions Florida State fans want answered, but there's few voices trusted by the Seminoles faithful like Jeff Cameron's is.

The Tallahassee sports talk staple took to the airwaves on Monday to give his thoughts on the firing: Citing the economic factors that led to the decision, that - fair or not - a 21-game sample size is only going to become more and more common with so much money at stake in the sport and that Saturday's loss against Miami truly book-ended a tenure that never saw FSU move forward.

"It's just the culmination of a stretch that never saw this thing moving forward in a way that proved to be discernible progress right?" Cameron said on his radio show Monday afternoon. "That I know year three is going to be better than year two, just as year two is better than year one, we're moving in the right direction; they could not say that about the product on the field about the staff that they had."

Cameron and his producer and co-host, Tom Lang, both say that while the decision had to be tough, it was a bold move for the university to go ahead and do what it believed was right.

Talk radio, social media, it's all only going to continue to buzz ahead of not just Florida State's game on Saturday at Boston College but as the Noles coaching search continues.