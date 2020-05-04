Tallahassee stores open following coronavirus shutdown

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After weeks of shutdown due to the coroanvirus, retailers are reopen with safety measures and a capacity in place.

“I am so excited I have missed all of the customers that have been in here we miss every body’s smiling faces,” said Sarah Black of the retail store Fab’rik.

In order to abide by Governor Ron DeStantis’ orders, a 25% capacity is now in place for customers within the store as well other changes.

“We are only going to allow about five people in the store at one time, whenever someone does try something on, we are going to steam it and if it doesn’t work out for them we are going to steam it and make sure that everything is clean,” said Black.

“We are still taking returns what we are doing is sanitizing the items and keeping them in quarantine for two weeks before selling it back to the customers,” said Justin Heap, owner of Play It Again Sports.

“We have practiced doing the social distancing our space is large over 3000 square feet so plenty of room,” said Candice Thompson of Hearth and Soul.

Customers say they are also glad to be out and about at their favorite stores.

“I think it’s important to go out and get some retail therapy of course I do like that we are having to do things like wear face masks and other protective gear,” said Charles LaPrince, a customer shopping Monday.

Large shopping centers like Governor’s Square Mall and national chains like Macy’s, JCPenny’s, Kohls, and TJ Maxx will remain close for the time being.

