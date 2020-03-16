Tallahassee daycares take precautions during coronavirus outbreak

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --Daycares in Tallahassee are taking precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, from cleaning toys, to making sure children wash their hands.

As communities continue to take extra precautions with the spread of coronavirus, All About Me Childcare Center in Tallahassee is sticking to health measures they've been using all along.

Director Asia Crawford says, "Towards the end of the day we deep sanitize the toys and put them back out for the kids to enjoy."

But, just sanitizing surfaces isn't all the staff is doing. They're also teaching the children in their care how to frequently wash their hands.

”Wash them completely with soap. Make sure we wash them, put soap in their hands, wash front and back and in between fingers and make sure we dry them very thoroughly." Teacher Erica Coefield explained.

Classes are brought to the bathroom for hand washing frequently throughout the day.

"To them they find it very pleasing. They think it's time to play in water a majority of the time. It's water time. So, they have no problems washing them.” Coefield said.

However, even with these measures the daycare has decided to close from March 23 through March 30. They have a few suggestions on how to entertain kids at home.

"Even if you’re in the kitchen cooking, tell them how many peas they're putting in the pot. You know, anything. There’s a lot of utilities in the house that you can use.” Coefield continued.

'All About Me Childcare Center' is following Leon County School regulations.

They are asking parents to continue monitoring news channels for updates.

