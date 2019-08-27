Tallahassee taking down trees in Boynton Still neighborhood

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee is taking down the large oak trees in the Boynton Still neighborhood after months of debate with residents. Last Tuesday, residents filed a lawsuit against Tallahassee for closing off roads in the area for construction, accusing the city of violating its own land development code.

On Friday, a judge dismissed the suit, siding with the city's argument that it didn't have to notify the public about the closure because it was temporary. Additionally, the judge said the judicial system would be overreaching its power if he were to open the road.

Local activists first brought up their concerns in June about the city removing what they call historic shotgun homes and large oak trees.

"When I got that text, I was like, I gotta get out and get the video of it, because if we're going to do something, we need tot look straight at it and how ugly it is," activist Ginny Grimsley said. "Because it is atrocious, it is ugly."

The removal of the trees is part of phase three of the city's FAMU Way project, which has been in the works for over a decade with large public support. The activists said they're losing history at a cultural heritage site.

Part of the city's plan includes putting a park there, which could offer a new gathering space for Boynton Still residents.

Activists said they're also upset about possible plans for a Blueprint project, which would take down more large oaks, for a retention pond.

