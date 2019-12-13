Tallahassee teen who graduated from high school at 15, graduates FSU at age 19

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One Florida State University graduate started and finished school early.

We first told you about Lauryn Brown back in 2016, when she was a sophomore at Godby High School in Tallahassee.

She was 15-years-old and on track to graduate from high school.

She started at FSU at age 16 and is now graduating from college at 19.

Brown was able to graduated from high school so early because she was also taking classes at Tallahassee Community College.

While she zipped in and out of high school, she says her first semester at FSU was pretty hectic.

"I took a lot of classes. So, it was pretty much just me working with my friend because we ended being in all the same classes. So we were just studying together getting through the classes," she said.

Lauryn majored in Interdisciplinary Medical Sciences with a degree in Community Patient Care.

She says it's a field that gives a better understanding of how older people age, function, and the psychology of it.

Lauryn says she's always wanted to work with the geriatric population.

But she's also giving back to the younger generation as well.

"I actually have a foundation that I created to help black and other minority students who are looking to get a scholarship. I always learned to give back to people and I wanted to give other people the opportunity that I had," she said.

Lauryn does want to go on to get a master's degree. She hopes to start a program in New York or Atlanta by next Fall.

As far as more immediate goals, she plans to enjoy graduation Friday night, then a trip to California next week.

