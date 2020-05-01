Tallahassee teenager celebrates birthday with drive-by guests

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Family and friends in dozens of cars, and even a fire truck, paraded past Parker Brooks' house on Friday morning.

Their goal; to put a smile on the face of the now 14-year-old!

Brooks enjoyed the parade and his gifts, but most of all, his brand new printer from his dad.

"Oh my gosh, he ate it up," said his father, Jay, said. "He's kind of a standoff-ish kid, because he's special needs, but he loved every minute of it. He waved to everybody, said thank you and all that. He was excited."

Brooks is the latest person to celebrate a milestone during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic by using drive-by guests as a way of maintaining social distance.