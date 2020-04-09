Tallahassee temple celebrating Passover Seder together while apart

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The COVID-19 crisis is creating a different reality for most of us, but during the Jewish holiday of Passover, congregations are taking it in stride and connection through technology.

That includes local temples, who are celebrating Seder together while staying apart.

It's an unconventional way of connecting. The second night of Passover Seder is normally when Temple Israel would be hosting their congregation for dinner and prayer.

But, due to social distancing, Rabbi Michael Shields says they're taking it all in stride.

"To be totally honest, it's not the same thing as being there live in person, but it's better than not being there at all," he said. "I think the ability to express love and not necessarily need to be with someone is an important value."

The Tallahassee temple played a musical version of the Seder prayer book Thursday night.

At one point, connecting more than 130 attendees in an entirely new way.

"People have really used the tools to reach out to one another and I think relationships that weren't there have formed through chat messages and other ways," Rabbi Shields said.

"It develops a different sense of community as many people who you may not see, you find online and send messages online, which you couldn't do during the normal service," added Bob Canter, who attended the virtual worship service.

For someone who never imagined a Passover like this, it's been an enjoyable experience.

"It works!" Canter said. "It's still joyous."

Rabbi Shields says it's a meaningful opportunity that will have a lasting impact on members.

"So, I think it will draw us closer together in the end."

Shields also says the experience has opened his eyes to the opportunity to reach people who cannot physically make it to temple.

It's something t hat could help that in the future.