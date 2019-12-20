Tallahassee to select new Police Chief from pool of 8 finalists

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — In wake of Antonio Gilliam backing out of the Tallahassee Chief of Police job, City Manager Reese Goad says the new TPD top cop will be selected from the pool of eight candidates the Community Partners Committee interviewed earlier in the selection process.

These are the candidates:

John Dale - Colonel and the Executive Director of the Department of Investigations in the Broward Sheriff's Office. He also previously worked for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.



Argatha Gilmore - Chief of Police for Lake City, and a former TPD officer. During her time in Tallahassee, she was a Division Commander in the Southern Sector, Internal Affairs, Technical Services Division, Alpha District, Charlie District, and Special Operations.



Steve Outlaw - Interim Chief of Police of TPD since former Chief DeLeo's resignation in early July. He has been a member of TPD since 1987.



Lawrence Revell - Major in the Criminal Investigations Bureau of TPD. He has also served as Major for the High Risk Offenders Bureau, the Special Response Team, and Captain for Research and Development. Revell has been a member of TPD since 1992.



Glenn Sapp - Chief of Police for the Quincy Police Department since 2014, and the Assistant Chief from 2011 until then. He was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 until 2011.



Lonnie Scott - Major in the Administrative Services Bureau Commander of TPD. He also previously served as member of the Gainesville Police Department in the capacities of Professional Standards and Support Services Bureau Commander and Emergency Manager for the City of Gainesville.



Audrey Smith - Chief of the Department of Youth & Accreditation Services for the Leon County Sheriff's Office. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 to 2017.

