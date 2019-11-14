Tallahassee to use parking ticket fees to purchase and donate school supplies

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is creating a temporary program for the first week of December, using parking ticket revenue to purchase and donate school supplies to Title I schools.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox came up with the idea in the summer, after seeing it used in other localities.

The program will run from December 2-6.

Chandrea Poole is a first grade teacher at Pineview Elementary; she's worked there for nine years.

She said not having the right school supplies, or enough supplies, can affect students' education.

"It affects their self esteem, their confidence levels, if everyone else has mechanical pencils, and he or she does not, that can be a barrier for some students," Poole explained.

Students may be focused on not having the required items, rather than learning in class.

Poole said at this time of the year, pencils break and paper runs out; she is hoping the supplies will give students a second wind, kicking off the latter half of the school year.

"Because when we come back from fall break or winter break, yeah, that's when we notice the decline in supplies with students, they've used so much in the first part of the school year," said Poole. "So this time is an awesome time, it's like a big Christmas gift for ourselves and the students."

"We know that children need supplies not just at the beginning of school, but they may need them throughout the year, and certainly they'll need them at the end of the semester," said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Poole said the supplies may seem small, but they can boost students' self confidence and increase their focus.

City Staff estimates the revenue generated during the first week of December will total about $2,500.

Williams-Cox said she is hoping to make the donations an annual giving event for the City.