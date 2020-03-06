By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee triplets are turning one. WCTV introduced you to the color-coded trio last year. Viewers may remember dad's plan for an in-house command center to keep track of feedings and diaper changes, or mom's touching story of struggling with infertility.

Proud papa Bo Walker said that while the command center did not last long amid the chaos, they have made it through their first year and plan to celebrate with a pink and gold-themed party.

"It's crazy just how fast time has gone by," he told WCTV'S Katie Kaplan. "We joke all the time that in order to do anything there's, like, a whole day's worth of planning."

Mom, Megan, said the girls' personalities have started to shine. Riley is always in charge. Kensley loves to laugh. Ellie is the spoiled youngest sister. All three have become very chatty.

"I think we're on top of it," she said when asked how she remains so together despite having her hands full.

Megan and Bo estimate they have changed 5,000 diapers over the last year, but call it "the best year of their lives." They said that they stay connected with each other by having alone time once a week and writing a list of things they need to talk about after the kids go to sleep.

The couple said they keep their sanity by having the kids on a schedule, like a set eating and bedtime.

"Some days we live for 7 p.m.," Bo joked. "It's like it can't get here fast enough."

They said they also get help through a strong support village of an estimated 60-70 close family and friend, many of whom will help celebrate the triplet's first birthday on Saturday. For the couple, who struggled with a miscarriage and infertility and two and a half years, it still sometimes seems an unbelievable blessing.

"It's so crazy, we constantly are like, 'how do we have these three babies,'" said Megan. "I look back and I'm thankful to God that he brought us through that and gave us three babies who are literally our whole world."

The couple hopes they can help others who may be struggling with infertility and encourages anyone who may go thorough it to reach out. You can connect with the Walkers on Instagram".

