Tallahassee veteran hoping for different future for his son

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Veterans know first-hand the sacrifices they, and their family, make when enlisting in the armed forces.

That's why some have mixed emotions when talking about their time in the military.

Tallahassee resident David Gibson is an Air Force veteran. His father was a merchant Marine and his grandfather was killed in World War II.

Gibson, who was deployed in Central America in the late 1970's and early 1980's, says they learn a lot in the military, but aren't given enough of an opportunity to use those skills once back in civilian life.

His ninth-grade son currently marches in the Leon High School Marine Corps J-ROTC.

But, unlike some who've served, Gibson says he doesn't want his son to follow in his footsteps.

"It's rough. It's not as glamorous as what they make it out in movies and things like that," Gibson said. "It's completely different. It's not what they make it out to be."

Gibson also says after serving, employment can be tough for veterans, and says resources to help after the military are needed.

"You got so many veteran suicides," he continued. "22 a day is just ridiculous. People are trying, but it's not an instantaneous type deal to put a halt to all of this."

Bill Guhl says he understands Gibson not wanting his son to be in harm's way, but he's proud to have three grandsons currently in the military.

Guhl served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He believes morale among service women and men, as well as support for veterans, have improved.

"It's been great," Guhl said. "The V.A. has all kinds of things. I guess it depends on the community and the staff that you have to deal with. It's like any other government agency; you got some people that are there to do their job and then you have a few people that just don't want to."

Guhl, wearing his sailor uniform issued in 1964, is similar to Gibson in that, although they've served themselves, they prefer to make Veterans Day about others.

"I like to get around and shake hands and thank them for what they've done for me," he said.

Gibson says he's been awarded a number of military medals, but preferred to talk about and give honor to others who served, especially those who sacrificed it all.