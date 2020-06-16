Tallahassee violinist tells stories through music at Leroy Collins Leon County Public Library

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While concerts full of people are on pause right now, many musicians like Dr. Megan Sahley are finding new ways to share their melodies with the community.

Dr. Sahley is taking her talents online, playing a virtual event for children at the Leon County Public Library

In a video by Jackson Alley, the notes from Sahley, a violinist, linger in the air, the tune reminding children of their favorite stories.

"With the hare, she can go so fast and it's like, da na na na na, Like it's really cool how she can do that, it’s awesome,” Sahley's student, Bella d’Aurio, said.

Megan uses her violin to describe characters and sound effects for the stories.

"I use the bow to make it sound like a door is opening and I remember one time at a recital a little girl just stood up and said that's a door I heard it," Sahley described.

By telling classic tales like the Tortoise and the Hare, composed by Jose Kropp, Sahley hopes to bring some joy to Tallahassee's young people.

"I love that, I think seeing kids react to and connect to the music is a special part of performing." Sahley explained.

With hard work, Bella hopes to someday play musical stories like her teacher.

“A little more practice and I'm sure I could, if Miss Megan will teach me, and I'm sure she will," Bella said.

On Monday night, people watched Sahley on the Leon County Library's Facebook page enjoyed listening to her tales.

"Tons of likes, I think there was a few comments too about how excited they were to see something like that on our Facebook page right now," Casey Knudsen, an informational professional for the youth services department at the Leroy Collins Leon County Main Library, said.

Bringing fairy tales to life, with each stroke of her bow.

The Leon County Public Library is hosting other virtual events throughout the summer.