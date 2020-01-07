Tallahassee restaurant owners point out importance of good sidewalks as City builds new ones

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee says it makes 8,000 repairs every month to its sidewalks. The City's newly adopted strategic plan includes an initiative to add 10 new sidewalks per year, while keeping up with the old ones.

An unusable sidewalk can create a negative economic consequences, according to City leaders.

Downtown Tallahassee certainly has a few troublesome spots, but most are not near businesses. Local cafes told WCTV an unattractive sidewalk in front of their establishment could hurt their bottom line.

"People walk by and they're like 'Oh, what's this?'" Michael Lingenfelter, the co-owner of All Saints Cafe, said. "It's one of the features I like a lot, that we have a front seating area."

Local business owners agree on this: the outside of a shop or restaurant can bring in or drive away customers.

Joseph Gans, the owner of Au Peche Mignon, said Florida's weather is great for restaurants with outdoor eating areas.

"Eating outside is always nice in a place like Florida, unless it's August, or the two cold days!" Gans said.

Not only is a building's exterior important, especially for those with outdoor seating, but also the sidewalk around it.

The owner of All Saint's Cafe says the nearby sidewalk is adequate, but could be improved.

"It could be a little wider, I think, because we've got a lot for people that are not able to park in our lot," Lingenfelter said. "They have to walk here."

Au Peche Mignon has operated downtown for two years.

"We get a lot of traffic, it's nice to be centralized," Gans said.

Almost 30% of the bakery's traffic comes from pedestrians. Luckily, they're in a good spot for sidewalks.

"As soon as you cross Call [Street], you can see it's more modernized," Gans said.

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder said they're staying on top of sidewalk projects.

"A lot of it deals with maybe vehicles driving over the sidewalks or trees uprooting sidewalks, so there's a lot of repairs that have to be done on an annual basis and a significant amount of work is done each month," he said.

Tedder said implementing new sidewalks creates economic vitality in the community.

"It makes our businesses more profitable when our neighborhoods can go to those businesses," he said.

He also noted the City takes calls from residents about any problems with sidewalks, and if you see an issue, don't hesitate to reach out.

"Our community is the best eyes that we have, and when they make us aware of those issues, we immediately go out and make those repairs," said Tedder.

In addition to the upkeep of older sidewalks, the City is already implementing its plan of 10 new sidewalks per year.

The approximate total cost for the designated new sidewalks is $60,000,000.

"We have a prioritization process that we have started to initiate as part of the City Commission's strategic plan that we are going to construct 10 new sidewalks a year. It's a tall order for us to do, but it's something that we are serious about to make a difference in our community," Tedder said.

New sidewalks currently under construction are located on Texas Road and around the Weems Road extension.

