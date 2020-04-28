Weekend fires in Tallahassee were fatal, TFD confirms

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department now confirms that recent back-to-back fires were both fatal.

Deputy Chief Richard Jones says one person died at the house on Apalachee Parkway and one person died at the house on Chevy Way. Jones says they are still working to notify the next of kin.

TFD responded to the first house fire on Apalachee Parkway around 6:45 p.m. Friday night and responded to the second house fire on Chevy Way about six hours later.

Devin Galetta with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that his investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fires, but “neither of these fire incidents are deemed suspicious at this time.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

