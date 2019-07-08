Tallahassee woman arrested after shooting outside of nightclub

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman has been charged with attempted second degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon while unlicensed following a shooting outside of a nightclub on Saturday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday night, deputies were dispatched to a club in the 1800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road.

Officials say the business manager reported the shooting by calling 911 and arriving deputies spoke with a witness, who said three women got in an altercation on the dance floor of the club and, when one woman, identified as Brittany Alexander, the other two women involved inside the club approached Alexander ready for an altercation outside.

According to arrest records, a fight ensued in which one person suffered a small stab wound to the cheek and others were pepper sprayed.

Authorities say following the altercation, Alexander fired two shots while standing near her open car door in the direction of the other women, striking one of them in the hip.

Officials say the victim was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery.

LCSO says in a subsequent interview with Alexander, she admitted to the fight that was described by a witness inside of the club and said when she walked outside, one of the women grabbed her hair and drug her through the dirt.

Deputies say Alexander admitted to firing her gun, saying they were "warning shots."

Alexander was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.