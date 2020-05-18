Tallahassee woman celebrated with surprise birthday drive by

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A group in Tallahassee is celebrating from the streets as they send birthday wishes from the driver's seat.

The sights and sounds of love and friendship sang out in front of Amanda Nash's home on Sunday.

"It's wonderful," Nash said. "I could feel it in just the way they were waving and talking, and I love them. It's just been wonderful, I was thrilled."

Nash is celebrating a belated birthday. Family and friends surprised her with a drive by celebration.

"She's just got the sweetest heart, and always positive about things," said long time friend Aidan Hudson. "She's there for you when you need someone."

Every sign and turning wheel driving by is a small gesture to help Amanda and her partner Kim Chason through a time they never imagined.

"This disease, cancer, is physically, emotionally, financially devastating," Nash said. "It just drops a bomb on your life."

Nash was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She spent last week in the hospital, and because of COVID-19, Kim was unable to visit.

But it wasn't just her birthday that was put on hold. The two were supposed to get married this weekend.

"It doesn't take us being married for Kim to make my day every day and relieve the stress," Nash said. "She takes amazing care of me."

Neighbors helped bring a smile by drawing chalk pictures on their driveway.

Hudson says several local restaurants have also stepped in, donating meals and birthday cupcakes.

They say simple acts of kindness like this can go a long ways.

"I just appreciate everything that everyone in the neighborhood, this that they have done that they didn't have to do," Chason said.

Friends and family are staying socially distant, but sending love that goes the extra mile.

Nash continues to stay positive and fight. The two are planning to get married next month.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved