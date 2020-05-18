Tallahassee woman celebrates her 100th birthday with a huge drive-by party

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration on Saturday.

Annette Thorpe has lived through two pandemics and was very excited to celebrate her day with her loved ones.

Every birthday is a major milestone and should be represented as such, but Saturday for Annette Thorpe, was a celebration fit for a queen.

Annette had a birthday brigade that was so long, it required a police escort. Almost sixty cars came down Meridian road to get to Harbor Chase Senior Living Facility.

Thorpe says the feelings she had were indescribable.

"Oh my goodness it is just wonderful. It’s difficult for me to describe," said Thorpe.

Three of her four kids made sure to join the fun and said they are happy to be a part of her life.

“We’re just blessed as kids to be able witness this, to be a part of this and because she’s our momma," said Thorpe's oldest son Edwin Thorpe.

The majority of the cars were Thorpe’s sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. They said they couldn't wait to celebrate her major milestone.

“We love her so much. You know we believe in our strong sisterhood and we believe in supporting each other," said Delta Kappa Omega Chapter President Tiffany Randolph. "Keep loving each other and showing each other that they’re really appreciated and how we’re going to celebrate life moments with you.”

On her big day the sorority presented their diamond member with a lifetime membership for her dedication to their sisterhood for eighty-two years.

“A diamond is 75 years plus. So she has been there, she has experienced everything, she has watched us grow from the ground up," said Randolph.

She was also presented with proclamations from the city of Tallahassee, Representative Al Lawson and FAMU, where she taught for forty-one years. This put the icing on the cake for her big day.

“This is kinda nice isn’t it?" said Thorpe.

Mrs. Thorpe said she loved her party and is grateful to everyone that came.

Annette Thorpe officially turned 100 on Sunday, May 17th.

