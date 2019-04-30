Tallahassee woman charged with child neglect

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee woman has been arrested on child neglect charges, accused of not seeking help for her son after he suffered physical abuse.

Investigators with the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to a local hospital on February 24 for a possible case of child abuse and child neglect. The child's father told deputies that the boy's mother, 22-year-old Rebecca Hyatt, had just dropped him off for the week.

According to arrest documents, the boy had severe swelling on the top of his head, was missing clumps of hair and had bruises under his eyes and on the sides of his head. He was also wearing a full diaper that had caused a rash and an infection.

Emergency room doctors determined the swelling on the child's head was caused by blood pooling between the skull and scalp. Medical staff believe the boy's scalp was separated from the top of his skull when an adult pulled him upwards by the hair, so severely that he was likely lifted from the floor. He also showed symptoms of a concussion.

Deputies interviewed Hyatt, who was reportedly nervous and inconsistent in her statements, but denied ever harming the boy. She told authorities that if she had to guess who hurt her son, it would have been her live-in boyfriend.

Investigators say they have not been able to locate and interview the boyfriend.

Hyatt was taken into custody on Monday. She is facing one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.