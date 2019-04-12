TPD: Woman prostituted child, sexually battered her at gunpoint

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman currently serving prison time for drug charges is now accused in the prostitution and sexual battery of a child.

35-year-old Jacqueline Atkinson is charged with commercial human sex trafficking, deriving support from the prostitution of a minor, armed sexual battery of a child, child abuse and child neglect.

According to arrest documents, the Department of Children and Families and Tallahassee Police began investigating Atkinson after receiving a tip that a 13-year-old child who was staying with her was possibly being forced into prostitution.

The child was taken into the custody of DCF and began speaking to investigators.

The child said that while she was staying with her, Atkinson had been prostituting and smoking methamphetamine in front of her. The child said Atkinson did not feed her and told her if she wanted to eat she would have to earn her own money.

The child then told investigators about a time at a hotel room when she was held at gunpoint by Atkinson's boyfriend and forced to take off her clothes. The child claims the boyfriend threatened her as Atkinson sexually battered her.

The child also told investigators that Atkinson left her with various men for the purpose of obtaining a car or drugs in exchange for sex.

The child said that she had been diagnosed with STDs and had become pregnant on at least one occasion as a result of the sexual abuse. The child also said Atkinson gave her drugs and facilitated her becoming addicted to meth.

Atkinson, who is serving time at Gadsden Correctional for drug possession, denied the allegations during a police interview.

A warrant for Atkinson's arrest was signed on April 8 and she was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

