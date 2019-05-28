Tallahassee woman cited for crash that left teen seriously injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Michigan teenager suffered serious injuries during a collision Monday evening in Liberty County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 267 and State Road 20.

The crash report states that 37-year-old Amanda Hollis, of Tallahassee, was stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and State Road 267 when she tried to make a left turn. FHP says Hollis' vehicle traveled into the path of 18-year old Airiss Broussard, of Tecumseh, Michigan, who was driving west on State Road 20.

The front of Hollis' car collided with the right side of Broussard's vehicle. According to troopers, Broussard's car left the roadway and collided with a pole and a standing tree before coming to final rest.

Broussard was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hollis was treated for minor injuries. She has been charged with failure to yield at a stop sign or intersection.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County EMS and Fire Rescue assisted the Florida Highway Patrol.