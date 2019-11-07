Tallahassee woman convicted for armed meth trafficking

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 40-year-old Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges connected to meth distribution in the area, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

“Working together, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies removed a serious and dangerous drug criminal from the streets of the community,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe. “Our agencies are committed to using our resources to assist local law enforcement however we can to enhance public safety.”

Mary Forehand was convicted on possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges came after a join investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who were investigating meth distribution in Northeast Tallahassee. Forehand was a target of the investigation after law enforcement learned she had been selling meth in the area for a long time.

Officers saw several drug purchases at a residence and obtained a warrant in November 2018, the DOJ says. During the search, law enforcement found several ounces of meth, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and two loaded guns near the front door: a .22-caliber rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.

“This sentencing is another example of how strong law enforcement partnerships impacted both violence and drug trafficking in our continued efforts to protect the public”, said ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCrary, “Our strong law enforcement partnerships continue to mitigate nefarious individuals from committing further acts of violence in communities”

Sheriff Walt McNeil said law enforcement working together in cases like these helps eliminate crime in the area.

“It’s partnerships like these that our community needs to help root out the drug problem in Leon County," he said. "Your local, state, and federal law enforcement are going All In to get those who continue to do harm in our community off the streets.”

Forehand was sentenced on October 28.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.